|
|
Donnie E. Bedwell
Jan. 4, 1957 - Feb. 6, 2020
NILES, MI - Donnie E. “Don” Bedwell, 63, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Mishawaka.
Don was born on January 4, 1957 in Missouri to Cletus and Nellie (Tittle) Bedwell.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Cletus Bedwell, stepfather, Billie Mann, and his brother, Joe Bedwell.
On August 1, 1998 in Niles, Don married Lori Olinghouse who survives.
Don is survived by his mother, Nellie Mann, his wife, Lori; children, Brian (Heidi) Bedwell of Edwardsburg and Brad (Trisha) Bedwell of South Bend; and grandchildren, Ethan Bedwell, Chance Bedwell, Audrina Bedwell, Sofia Horvath, and Jordan Horvath. He is also survived by his siblings, Casey Mann of Plymouth, IN, Tina Mangrum of South Bend, and Toby Mann of Niles; half-sister, Maggie Canpos; half-brother, Jason Bedwell, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews.
Don was a Tool and Die Maker for Bamar Plastics. Don cherished the uniqueness of vinyl records and had an amazing collection that he loved to listen to. He also enjoyed cars and bowling. Don was a dedicated sports fan. He followed the St. Louis Cardinals, Alabama football, and IU basketball.
Visitation for Don will be on Saturday, February 15 from 9am to 11am in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in Don's name may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
Online condolences, memories, and stories may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020