Donnie Ray Hill, Jr.



Jan. 13, 1988 - May 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Family and friends mourn the death of their beloved Donnie Ray Hill, Jr. Donnie was taken from our midst on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.



Donnie's short life began 31 years ago on January 13, 1988 where he was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Donnie Sr. and Karla Hill. Donnie resided in Hattiesburg, Mississippi until he was 5 years old. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the family relocated to South Bend, Indiana where Donnie has lived until his death. Anyone who knows Donnie Jr. knows that his heart never left the south. He cherished his family time (especially his cousins) and younger memories so much that he often spoke of moving back to Mississippi.



Donnie attended Harrison Elementary, Navarre Middle, and Washington High School. Whenever anyone brings up his name, most people think of him as being a brilliant, intellectual, easy-going young man. Donnie was extremely athletic. You can describe him as an all-around sports player. He played basketball, ran track, and played football. He was very competitive and has received numerous awards, certificates, and acknowledgments for his amazing sports performances. Donnie's athleticism was so far-fetched that he was even offered a sports scholarship for college. Donnie attended Ivy Tech State College where he obtained a certification in Welding. Donnie was employed, as a Welder at Lippert Components Inc. for 2 years where he worked alongside his father, Donnie Sr.



Donnie took pride in, and absolutely loved being a father to his intelligent baby girl, Karmaria Hill (Chicago, Illinois). Precious memories of Donnie will long be cherished by his loved ones which includes his parents, Donnie Ray Hill Sr. and Karla Hill; his daughter, Kamaria Hill; his sisters, Kecia (brother-in-law Darren) Blakely and Kasondra Hill; nephews, Jermaine and Jaylon Newsome, Darron and Davion Blakely; niece, Kyah Blakely; paternal grandparents, Suann and CJ Rawls of Purvis, Mississippi; maternal grandmother, Barbara Lee of South Bend, Indiana; plenty of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and brothers-childhood friends, Kenny Garron, Brandon Boyd, Larry Harris, Josh Wilder, and several close friends. Donnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents whom he loved so dearly, George and Gloria Ray; and paternal grandfathers, Odell James and Tommie Lee.



Donnie Hill, Jr. will forever be in our hearts.



Services for Donnie Hill Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be at 11am and Service will be at 12Noon.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary