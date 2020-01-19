|
|
Dora Lee Patterson
Dec. 22, 1942 - Jan. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND - Dora Lee Patterson, 77, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on January 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Dora was born December 22, 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Calvin and Pearl (Hand) Thompson.
Dora worked as an Environmental Engineer for both Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in South Bend. She was a born again Christian attending Church of God of Prophecy. Dora enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing the keyboard for the congregation.
On May 13, 1960 in Niles, Michigan she was united in marriage to David Patterson, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Dawn Brewer; her son, Daniel Patterson; two grandchildren, Rebecca Brewer and Brian Brewer; three sisters, Jean Parker, Margaret (Charles) Gilliam, and Marilyn (Paul) Roberts; three brothers, Carlos (Sherry) Thompson, David (Debbie) Thompson, Ralph Thompson; and half-brother, Calvin Rose. She is preceded in death her grandson, Jacob C. Brewer; two sisters, Ruby Carter and Caroline Taylor; and three brothers, Clint Thompson, Joe Thompson, and Johnny Thompson.
Funeral Services for Dora will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 115 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020