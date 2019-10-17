|
|
Dorcas “Darci” Figueroa Hernandez
Jan. 18, 1975 - Oct. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorcas “Darci” Figueroa Hernandez, 44, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Marshall County.
Darci was born on January 18, 1975 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Amil Figueroa and Maria (Hernandez) Maldonado, and has lived in this area for the past 34 years, coming from Puerto Rico. She graduated from John Adams High School and attended Everest College, Columbus, Ohio. Darci treasured in her heart her role as a homemaker and raising her three children, Caroline, Dominic, and Brandon.
Darci is survived by her father, Amil Figueroa of Puerto Rico; and mother, Maria (Efrain Maldanado) Hernandez Maldanado of South Bend. She is also survived by her children, Caroline Aleman, Dominic Figueroa, and Brandon Aleman, all of South Bend; sisters, Linda (Cory) Setnor of South Bend, Mariana (Miguel) Aleman of Richmond, IN, and Michelle (Ricardo Torres) Maldonado of South Bend; and her brother, Emanuel (Rebecca) Figueroa of Ft. Wayne, IN.
Funeral services for Darci will be at 6:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather with the family two hours prior to services (4:00 PM to 6:00 PM). Pastor Alfredo Cuenca will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019