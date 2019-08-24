|
|
Doreen Ethel Pierce
Jan. 14, 1922 - Aug. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doreen Ethel Pierce, 97, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in her home. Doreen was born on January 14, 1922 in Liverpool, England to Joseph and Bessie (Swan) Pearce and moved to the United States when she was four years old. On March 25, 1944, in Jersey City, New Jersey, she married James J. Pierce, who preceded her in death on September 17, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ivan Pearce. Doreen is survived by her daughter, Karen (Walter) Czarkowski of South Bend, Indiana; two granddaughters, Denise (Greg) Sheldon of Carmel, Indiana and Elizabeth (Casey) Watson of Westfield, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Corinne and Makayla Watson, and Mackenzie and Ryan Sheldon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Granger, Indiana. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Friends and family may also visit from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Monday at St. Pius X Church prior to the Funeral Mass. Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. Doreen worked as an Assistant Manager at Valley National Bank in Clifton, New Jersey until her retirement in 1984. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and shopping trips with her daughter and granddaughters. She especially treasured the time she spent with her great-grandchildren. Doreen is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, especially staff members Bri, Tara, Deb, Kaylie, and Danielle for their loving care of Doreen in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545 or https://heartlandhospicefund.org. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019