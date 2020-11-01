Dorene J. Ruffner
Jan. 15, 1936 - Oct. 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorene J. Ruffner, 84, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Memorial Hospital. Dorene was born on January 15, 1936, to Lester and Betty (Suth) Bennett. Dorene was a lifelong resident of the South Bend/Mishawaka area. On April 16, 1955, she married Jack Ruffner, who survives. Dorene is also survived by her two sons, Kregg Ruffner of Indianapolis, Indiana and Daniel (Judie) Ruffner of Granger, Indiana; and her two daughters, Kim Ruffner of Mishawaka Indiana and Sherri (Kirk) Ruffner of South Bend, Indiana. Dorene is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Bennett and her mother, Betty Kovacsics, as well as her great-grandson, Cameron Snead. Dorene was an accountant who worked for both Coopers & Lybrand and Joseph Miller, before opening her own accounting business. She retired in 2017. Over the years, Dorene has been involved in many clubs and activities such as School Men's Wives, antique clubs, doll clubs, and various card clubs. She also had various side businesses throughout her life such as Avon, Tupperware, Bee-line clothing, Home Interiors, and a homemade craft business. Dorene also owned and operated two local gift shops, Country Rose gift shop in South Bend, and Treasures From the Heart in Mishawaka. In her spare time she enjoyed going to the casino and going on bus trips. She also loved to cook and bake, and excelled at both. Dorene was known throughout her extended family and friends for being a wonderful party planner and hostess! She lived to entertain. Right now we know that she's hosting a huge party up in heaven! Above All Else, Dorene loved and lived for her family. And we will forever love and miss her! The family of Dorene will be gathering privately to honor her life and share memories at Kaniewski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A celebration of life memorial service will be planned for next spring. Contributions may be offered to Heart to Heart Hospice of Northern Indiana or to ASPCA. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
