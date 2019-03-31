Doris A. Paturalski



Dec. 5, 1922 - March 24, 2019



NILES, MI - Doris A. (Sossoman) Paturalski, 96, passed away at 12:53pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Trailpoint Village in South Bend.



Doris was born on December 5, 1922 in South Bend, IN, to the late Elmer and Beryl (Dickey) Sossoman. On October 12, 1946, in Christ the King Catholic Church, in South Bend, Doris married Bert J. Paturalski and he passed away on May 24, 2001. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Bertha Michele, Virginia Engle, Mary Paturalski, and Irene Abbott; and a brother, Elmer Sossoman, Jr.



Doris is survived by her four children, Marlene (Gary) Kachur of Niles, MI, Raymond (Kathy) Paturalski of Buchanan, MI, Sharon (Gary) Thomas of Berrien Springs, MI, and Roy (Becky) Paturalski of Buchanan, MI. Doris is also survived by ten grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Piatek of Rockford, MI, Christopher (Sarah) Kachur of West Yellow Stone, MT, Peter (Kelley Hutchins) Kachur of Oahu, HI, Jennifer (Mike) Leavitt of St. John's, MI, Brian (Peggy) Paturalski of Plant City, FL, Jason (Sarah) Paturalski of Buchanan, MI, Bethany (Craig) Bellington of Buchanan, MI, Matthew Crocker of Asheville, NC, Katie (Ryan) Stark of Niles, MI, and Tara (Josh) Hardy of Buchanan, MI, and 21 great-grandchildren.



Doris had been employed at Ball Band (Uniroyal) and many years at Gary's Greenhouse in Niles before her retirement. Doris was active in the Rosary Society of St. Mary's Church, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Council #553 in South Bend. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, making many doilies, and gardening flowers and vegetables which she canned. She enjoyed traveling with Bert to Army reunion gatherings around the nation.



Family and friends may gather at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, April 1, 2019, where visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or St. Mary Catholic Church, 219 S. State St., Niles, MI 49120.



