Doris Ann Menges
Jan. 7, 1935 - Oct. 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Doris Ann Menges, 85, residing in Granger, passed away at 6:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born in New Castle, IN on January 7, 1935 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Charlton) Davis. Doris had a happy childhood in New Castle, surrounded by numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
On January 22, 1956 in Muncie, Doris married Ronald S. Menges. Ron and Doris (or Dori, as he affectionately called her) were married for 63 years before he passed away from cancer on June 15, 2019. Ron and Doris were the first couple to be married in the new College Avenue Methodist Church in Muncie, IN, while Doris was in her senior year at Ball State University. They lived in Chicago, IL their first year, where Doris worked at the Harris Trust Bank until she was blessed with motherhood in December 1957.
Doris is survived by beloved daughters, Leslie (Gary) Winey of South Bend, Amy (Scott) Kinrade of Mishawaka, and Stacy Hope of Granger; six grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Lozmack, Rachel (Jeff) Panozzo, Carley Canarecci, Gavin (Ally) Hope, Andrew (Rachel) Winey, and Mark (Ashley) Winey; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl Davis of Hickory, NC and Paul Davis of Ft. Wayne and Largo, FL; along with many special nieces and nephews.
A passion that Doris enjoyed throughout her life was interior design, and her level of expertise was truly professional. All her daughters, at one time or another, benefitted greatly from her ability to professionally stage a home before putting it on the market. She also loved to read, garden, cook healthy meals, and sew. Her family was the center of her life, and she served them well in so many ways. She cherished the roles of mother, grandmother, homemaker, and faithful companion to her husband, and she loved to listen to stories of what her grandchildren were doing.
Doris was a long-time member of Clay Church, where she enjoyed worshipping and seeing cherished friends. She rarely missed an online service since March.
Mom, you will be forever loved and missed.
Memorial services for Doris will be announced at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Doris may be donated to Clay Church, 52866 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
