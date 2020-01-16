|
|
Doris Ann Sailor
August 6, 1935 - Jan. 13, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Doris Ann Sailor, 84, of Osceola, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, at her home. Doris was born on August 6, 1935 in Tiffin, Ohio. She moved to Elkhart where she lived until she married her true love, Clem J. Sailor on July 26, 1959 at the Zion Missionary Church in Elkhart. Clem passed May 24, 2001. Doris has lived in Osceola for 62 years.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda Sailor; and two grandchildren, Holly (Benjamin) Lauer and Brandon (Betty-Jo) Barnett.
In addition to her husband Clem, her parents, Everett and Edith (Barker) Emerson, son, Arthur “Art” Sailor, and daughter, Beverly Barnett preceded her in death. .
Doris was a loving homemaker and animal lover, especially cats. She liked watching soap operas, listening to Elvis, and most of all her family was the center of her life.
All are invited to a graveside service starting at 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Olive East Cemetery on CR 3 in Elkhart, Randy Webb, a family friend will officiate. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020