Doris Arlene Chaffee



Feb. 2, 1931 - March 12, 2019



OSECOLA, IN - Doris Arlene Chaffee, 88, of Osceola, passed peacefully from this life while in her sleep on March 12, 2019, ending a long, courageous fight against cancer. She was born in Mishawaka on February 2, 1931 to the late Lowell and Grace (Eby) Holmes and was proud to be the third of their ten children.



On August 27, 1954, Doris married L. Dale Chaffee, who preceded her in death in August of 2009, just days prior to celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.



Doris is survived by her two children, Douglas (Brenda) Chaffee of Osceola and Diana (Frederick) Martin of Noblesville, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.



She especially enjoyed being a grandma to her five grandsons, Aaron (Kelly) Martin, Christopher Chaffee, Nathaniel Martin, Matthew Chaffee, and Kevin Hab, all I.U. Bloomington graduates. Recently, she was blessed with her first great-grandchild, Emma Martin.



Doris was a 1948 graduate of Mishawaka High School. She retired from Elkhart Brass after 30 years of employment in 2004. Doris enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed being outdoors with the flowers, birds, and ever-changing clouds against a backdrop of blue skies. Doris had impeccable domestic skills and was best known for her Christmas kieflies that she and her sister, Gloria Fulmer, made annually. She loved sports and was a long-time Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and an avid fan of I.U. basketball and football.



Doris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Elkhart for over 60 years.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff members of the following: Beacon Health, Memorial Hospital, Cancer Center of South Bend, South Bend Medical Foundation, Hubbard Hill, Sprenger Health Care Systems, and Heartland Hospice Care for all of their love, care, patience, and concern shown to Doris.



Burial ceremonies will be private for the immediate family at Olive Cemetery, Elkhart, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trinity United Methodist Church (Elkhart), or The Humane Society of either Elkhart or St. Joseph County.