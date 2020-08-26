Doris Chudzynski
Oct. 28, 1924 - Aug. 23, 2020
ROCHESTER, IN - Mrs. Doris Chudzynski, 95, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
In LaPorte, Doris Anderson was born on October 28, 1924. She was the youngest daughter of Andrew and Nellie Ketchum Anderson. Growing up she shared her childhood with four sisters and two brothers. Doris graduated from LaPorte High School with her class in 1942. She continued her studies at the South Bend College of Commerce and graduated.
Later, Doris took employment with the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant that supplied hundreds of thousands of Allied troops with ammunition during World War II. A woman of great patriotism, she enlisted with the WACs (Women's Army Corps) in 1944 during the war, but was not deployed due to the sudden conclusion of World War II. She also worked as secretary to the superintendent of the LaPorte Community Schools.
On June 29, 1946, Doris married the love of her life, Mr. Eugene J. Chudzynski at the Saint Peters Catholic Church in LaPorte. They shared 56 years of life's adventures. From their union came four wonderful children: Carol, Tom, David, and Dan. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of two more generations.
In the early years the Chudzynskis lived in LaPorte. Doris was a mother who was very involved with her children's education, serving as room mother at school and was president of the PTA for many years. She was also a hostess of Welcome Wagon and sang with the Sweet Adelines.
In 1973 the Chudzynskis made Rochester their home. Doris was a vibrant volunteer with a servant's heart ready to help anyone. As a devoted member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church for 47 years, she assisted with making meals for church functions. She led the way digging into many landscape projects for Habitat for Humanity. For Fulton County Literacy she taught English as a second language, tutoring many eager learners. Doris was a longtime member of the Rochester Garden Club. She judged many residential landscapes and planted colorful gardens around the parks and city to brighten and enhance the aesthetics.
With great versatility, Doris worked many years at The Shopping Guide. When Gene was elected as county surveyor, she served as office manager.
With diverse interests, Doris found many ways to relax. She was a member of the Women's Bowling League, and sang soprano for the Fulton County Chorus, enjoying “hamming it up!” As a member of the Extension Homemakers she organized several annual crafting shows.
Gifted with her hands, Doris created baby quilts, coasters, diaper stackers, table runners, and aprons. Nothing pleased her more than conveying the perfect gift. Each fall Doris painted designs on gourds she grew in her gardens. With a great appreciation for music she thoroughly enjoyed attending musicals.
Always comforting Doris was her feline companion, Cuddles. Scooter, the black and white Lab custom blend oversaw the residence and alerted her to visitors.
Paramount in Doris' life was her family. As the matriarch, “Grammy” was proud to oversee four generations. There was nothing better than the holidays and special family celebrations making a lifetime of memories. An amazing baker, Grammy is remembered for her delicious sausage biscuits and gravy, and hot apple pie.
Left to cherish Doris' memory are a daughter, Carol S. Abernethy (Spike) of Granger, three sons, Tom E. Chudzynski of Rochester, David A. Chudzynski (Deborah C.) of South Bend, and Dan R. Chudzynski (Kendra) of Rochester; five grandchildren: Adam Chudzynski (Kandi), Dylan Chudzynski, Ryan Chudzynski and companion Melisa Lahman, Elyse Chudzynski and husband Jesse Ault, and Kiley Freeman (Steve), and one great-granddaughter, Norah Chudzynski. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding Doris in death are her parents, Andrew and Nellie Anderson, beloved husband Gene (July 30, 2002), and six siblings: Chloe, Grace, Myrtle, Dona, Gerald, and Louis.
The Chudzynski family wish to thank brother Tom for the extraordinary care he gave their mother during this past year with love and tender care. She could not have a stayed at her home without him.
We are observing Governor Holcomb's executive order requiring face coverings. In an effort to keep everyone safe prior to your entry of the building we continue to take visitors' temperatures.
For friends and family unable to attend the Mass of Christian Burial, it will be live streamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/StJosephCatholicChurchRochesterIN
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1310 Main St., Rochester. Fr. Andrew R. DeKeyser will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 7:00 PM TODAY, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester. Interment will be in the Rochester IOOF Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church; Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; The Smile Train, 41 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010; or the Fulton County Animal Education and Adoption Center, 1540 Wentzel Street, Rochester, IN 46975. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com
