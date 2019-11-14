|
Doris D. Probst
June 6, 1927 - Nov. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris D. Probst, 92 years old, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wedgewood Pines in South Bend. Mrs. Probst was born on June 6, 1927 in San Augustine, TX to the late Horace C. and Lillian B. (Eppes) DeFee. She lived in Illinois for many years and worked as a clerk with Metra Railroad. Along with her parents, Mrs. Probst was preceded in death by her husband, Keiner; son, Steven Thompson; and sister, Lucretia Pedersen.
Mrs. Probst is survived by her son, William Thompson of Aurora, IL; sister, Helen “Adele” Durham of South Bend; brother, Roy E. (Carol) DeFee of Seabrook, TX; nephew, Larry B. Strader of Texas; and niece, Kim Lasseigne of Louisiana.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family after 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Greene Township Lion's Club. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019