Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Probst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. Probst


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris D. Probst Obituary
Doris D. Probst

June 6, 1927 - Nov. 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris D. Probst, 92 years old, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wedgewood Pines in South Bend. Mrs. Probst was born on June 6, 1927 in San Augustine, TX to the late Horace C. and Lillian B. (Eppes) DeFee. She lived in Illinois for many years and worked as a clerk with Metra Railroad. Along with her parents, Mrs. Probst was preceded in death by her husband, Keiner; son, Steven Thompson; and sister, Lucretia Pedersen.

Mrs. Probst is survived by her son, William Thompson of Aurora, IL; sister, Helen “Adele” Durham of South Bend; brother, Roy E. (Carol) DeFee of Seabrook, TX; nephew, Larry B. Strader of Texas; and niece, Kim Lasseigne of Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family after 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Greene Township Lion's Club. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -