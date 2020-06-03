Doris E. Landick
May 15, 1931 - May 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Elaine Landick, 89, of South Bend passed away at 3:01 a.m. Sunday, May 31 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. Mrs. Landick was born May 15, 1931 in South Bend to the late Opal J. (Burgeson) and William Freel and was a lifetime area resident. On June 21, 1952 in South Bend, as Opal J. Freel she married Robert A. Landick who preceded her in death February 22, 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Freel. She is survived by three daughters, Jan Wolff (Dave) of Bainbridge, GA, Judy Oswald of Mishawaka, and Peggy Parker of South Bend; one son, Alan W. Landick of Zionsville, IN; seven grandchildren, Lisa Pesak (Magnus), Karl Pesak, Kari Pesak, Matthew Landick, Melanie Baldini, Nicholas Oswald, and Jason Oswald; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Patricia Jipping of Kansas City, KS, Donna Potter (Thomas) and Vicki Donlon (Joe) both of South Bend.
First and foremost she was a woman of deep faith and had a passionate love for our Heavenly Father. She was a selfless, loving, and kind-hearted woman who loved her family and friends with every ounce of her being. She always saw the good in others and never judged a soul. She was a great cook and was well known for her amazing brownies that were exceptionally tasty. She was a devoted Republican, huge fan of Fox News, and the Fighting Irish. The stories of her past and the love story of her and our grandfather was one of a kind. We are rejoicing that after 30 years she is now reunited with the love of her life. We will all miss our golden gram, graminator, grambo, grandma nay nay, merm, mom, and most of all our rock!
Private family visitation will be held at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fraternal Order of Police #155, 4025 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.