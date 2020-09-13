Doris E. Nemeth
Sept. 15, 1929 - Sept. 9, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Doris Elaine Nemeth, 90, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home at 12:30 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 under the care of her daughter and Center for Hospice. She was born in Bourbon, IN to Frederick Keith Badman and Ruth Marie Tripp on September 15, 1929. On June 25, 1955, she married Frank Louis Nemeth at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in South Bend, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lowell Badman and her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Debbra (Rod) Herman of Bremen; two grandchildren, Todd (Denae) Herman of Seattle, WA and Kerry Lee Herman of Bremen; two great-grandchildren, Kerry (Veronica) Herman and Kyle (Jessica) Herman; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adrian and Lily Ann. She is also survived by a sister, Martha Stine of Pinedale, AZ. Due to the COVID pandemic, a family only graveside service will be held at the Bremen Cemetery. Mother Teunisje “Tina” Velthuizen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions made to Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.