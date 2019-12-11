Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Doris F. Hughes


1924 - 2019
Doris F. Hughes Obituary
Doris F. Hughes

Dec. 13, 1924 - Dec. 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Faye Hughes, 94, of Granger passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born December 13, 1924 in South Bend to the late Mark and Olge (Searfoss) Fritz. On April 2, 1942, she married the love of her life, Glenn H. Hughes, who preceded her on January 27, 2002.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Janis (Richard) Madden, Alana Kinsey, Shauna (Michael) McCormick, Evon Vitale, and Glynae McKee; grandchildren, Dawn, Dustin, Clint, Michelle, Cody, Lynette, Christina, Matthew, Patrick, Jessica, Tommy, Traci, Troy, Travis, and Teal, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded by her sisters, Elaine Watkins, Verna Rininger and Erma Cockerll; and brothers, Roland Fritz, Alden Fritz, and Arden Fritz.

Doris adored spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, and playing bingo. Doris also enjoyed Notre Dame tailgate parties and riding motorcycles with her husband.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Bell Tower. Your compassion and care for Doris is deeply appreciated.

A Memorial service for Doris will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mill Creek.

Contributions in memory of Doris may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Road, Suite 101, South Bend, IN 46628.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
