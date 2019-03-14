Doris Fennell Bull



July 28, 1936 - March 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Fennell Bull, 82, who resided in the Sanctuary at St. Paul's in South Bend, IN, passed away of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.



She was born July 28, 1936, to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Burney) Fennell at their home in St. Simon's Island, GA. On June 13, 1959, as Doris E. Fennell, she married George Thomas Bull in St. Louis Catholic Church in Pittsford (Rochester), NY. Doris and Tom moved back to South Bend for retirement in 2000, coming from Paoli, PA, the last stop of several cities in which they lived for career opportunities.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine M. Bull on June 12, 2018; as well as four sisters (Dorothy Fennell, Helen Braxton, Ruth Ferrell, and Mary E. Woitkun) and a brother (Samuel Fennell).



Doris is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, G. Thomas Bull of South Bend, IN; daughters, Tricia (Michael) Hurst of Indianapolis, IN, Martha (Damon) Oprea of Granger, IN, Joan Cohrs of Indianapolis, IN, and Jane (Bob) Law of Mantua, NJ; grandchildren, David, Daniel, Michael, Jackson, Jonathan, Andrew, Hannah, Bianca, and Maria; sister, Lois Fennell and brother, Ernest Fennell, both of Ocala, FL; sisters-in-law, Opal Fennell of Ocala, FL and Mary (Bill) Perkins of Marshall, VA; and brother-in-law, Walter (Nancy) Bull of Pinehurst, NC.



Doris was a wonderful mother to her children, and she especially treasured loving on her grandbabies. She was a dedicated volunteer in any community of which she was a part. If there was an event happening at her church, or her children's school, Doris was there to help - but always behind the scenes. Her servant's heart called her to radiate hospitality - if she could serve, she would. She was interested in people, so there were no short conversations, no drive-by greetings. If you were going to hang with Doris, you'd better pack a lunch and pitch a tent because she was genuinely interested in you. She raised her daughters to be strong, independent, and loving women and taught all of her family to serve and care for the person in front of you.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Pius. Burial will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. IN, located at the Notre Dame Avenue main entrance to the campus.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Chapel Improvement Fund, 3602 S. Ironwood St., South Bend, IN 46614, Attn: Debbie.



Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019