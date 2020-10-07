Doris J. Barrow
June 13, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Doris J. Barrow, 90, of South Bend passed away at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, October 4 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born June 13, 1930 in Louisville, KY to the late Gladys M. (Threet) and Ralph W. Yates and lived in the South Bend area most of her life. Her husband, N.E. “Gene” Barrow preceded her in death July 26, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Robert Yates. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Barrow-Paszkiet (John) of Jacksonville, FL, Sheri L. Barrow of South Bend, and Lesa Kloski (Chris) also of South Bend, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Doris retired from the healthcare industry at the age of 76.
Funeral services for Doris will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Scott Brown of Heartland Hospice officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. TODAY, October 7 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
