1/1
Doris J. Barrow
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J. Barrow

June 13, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Doris J. Barrow, 90, of South Bend passed away at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, October 4 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born June 13, 1930 in Louisville, KY to the late Gladys M. (Threet) and Ralph W. Yates and lived in the South Bend area most of her life. Her husband, N.E. “Gene” Barrow preceded her in death July 26, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Robert Yates. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Barrow-Paszkiet (John) of Jacksonville, FL, Sheri L. Barrow of South Bend, and Lesa Kloski (Chris) also of South Bend, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Doris retired from the healthcare industry at the age of 76.

Funeral services for Doris will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Scott Brown of Heartland Hospice officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. TODAY, October 7 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Committal
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved