Doris L. Carlson



August 25, 1931 - May 18, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Lorraine (Carpenter) Carlson, 88, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 in her South Bend home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Gordon Theodore “Ted” Carlson. Doris is survived by her daughters, Christine (Kenneth) Deitchley and Laureen (Kirby) Whitacre; her son, Gary (Debra) Carlson; her sister-in-law, Vernelle (Firmin) Adams; along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard “Dick” Carpenter in 1982.



Doris was born in her South Bend home on August 25, 1931 to her parents, Donald and Leah Carpenter. She grew into a strong young woman who dearly loved her younger brother Dick and took great pride as an older sister in helping to raise him. Always a hard worker, Doris juggled three jobs while attending Mishawaka High School, including as a movie theater attendant and a bookkeeper. She graduated high school in 1949, but not before the sharp-witted Doris met a loveable, dry-humored man named Ted, who would become the love of her life for the next 70 years.



Doris married Ted in 1949 and what followed was nearly three quarters of a century of love and laughter. The couple raised three children while Ted worked for many years at both Studebaker and I & M, and Doris as a bookkeeper at Corlett Lumber Company.



She gave Corlett Lumber 15 years, but her true passion was her creativity in all endeavors. Doris excelled as a seamstress and painter, always with Ted by her side, as they frequented regional craft shows for decades, sharing their gifts and meeting new friends. An amazing cook as well, Doris created picture-perfect pies and meals that brought smiles to so many. In retirement, Doris and Ted were fortunate to spend many years traveling the country in their beloved motorhome, with loved ones along for the ride.



Doris will be so dearly missed, but there is great joy in her life well-lived. Doris was always the sharpest and funniest one in the room and she delighted everyone around her. Whether she was performing silly skits in costumes alongside Ted and the family, hosting a perfect family get together full of laughter, or making sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren felt like the most loved people on earth, she simply made the world a brighter place.



Doris will be remembered lovingly during a private ceremony.



Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Center for Hospice Care , 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or The Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store