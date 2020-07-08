Doris M. Brewer
Oct. 5, 1931 - July 3, 2020
NILES, MI - Doris M. Brewer, 88, of Niles, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother, and cherished friend went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
Doris was born October 5, 1931 in Decatur, MI to the late Raymond and Helen Sandberg. She was the 4th of 11 children raised in a very close-knit farm family. On June 28, 1950, in Dowagiac, she married Donald Brewer. She graduated from Brandywine High School in 1972. Doris was a faithful servant to God and member of Portage Road General Baptist Church in Niles. She was a Vacation Bible School teacher, and taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed the Old Rugged Cross Singalongs. Doris was a hairdresser. She enjoyed spending time with people whether it was enjoying the moments with family and friends or volunteering at many different events. In 2010, Doris and Donald received Volunteers of the Year from the State of Michigan. She loved being mom to not only her kids but all their friends as well. She had 8 exchange students throughout the years. She always meant well but could give you a backhand compliment or set you straight and tell you exactly what you needed to hear. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, puzzles, Yahtzee, and cooking.
She is survived by her son, Don “Rick” and Michelle Brewer; daughters, Cheryl and John Soloman, and Peggy and Danny Hamilton; brothers, Richard “Dick” (Barbara) Sandberg, Ernie (Beverly) Sandberg, and Ed (Karen) Sandberg; sisters, Lillian (Pete) Anders, Patricia (Don) Bailey, and Kay (Jack) Penrod; special niece, Barb (Billy) Cole; grandchildren, John Rodriguez, Donnie (Jessica) Rodriguez, Justin Brewer, Trav (Jenna) Brewer, Ali Brewer, Missy (Chirs) Wilson, Eric (Lisa) Hamilton, and Emily (Andy Sherwood) Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Byron Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Olivia (Matt) Hayes, Alisha Rodriguez, Destiny Bennett, Cristian Wilson, Maddie Young, Monty Young, Jaiden Hamilton, Dayson Hamilton, Lydia Sherwood, and 1 boy on the way in winter; great-great-grandchildren, Hank Hayes, and 1 girl on the way in the fall; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Raymond and Helen; brothers, Robert “Bob” (Trina) Sandberg and Jack (Shirley) Sandberg; son-in-law, Jack Penrod; sisters, Betty Sopher and Harriet (Bill) Nansville; sister-in-law, Sandy Sandberg; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Brewer.
Visitation for Doris will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with service beginning at 11 am at Portage Road General Baptist Church, Pastor Lonnie Rhodes and Pastor Allan Poage officiating. Burial will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Portage Road General Baptist Church, 1765 Portage Rd., Niles, MI 49120, or Old Rugged Cross Foundation, PO Box 41, Niles, MI 49120. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com
