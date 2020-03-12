Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Hague


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Hague Obituary
Doris M. Hague

Sept. 11, 1919 - March 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris M. Hague, 100, of Schaumburg, Illinois, formerly of South Bend, passed away peacefully at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Lexington Nursing Home in Schaumburg, IL.

Doris was born on September 11, 1919 in South Bend to Michael J. and Bessie Olive (Schauf) Mais.

On November 21, 1936 in South Bend, Doris married Frank Hague. Frank preceded Doris in death on October 1, 2000.

Doris is survived by her sons, Edward Michael (Nancy) Hague, Frank Gene Hague, and Dennis Lee Hague, six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Doris was a graduate of South Bend Riley High School.

Visitation for Doris will be on Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where services will take place after the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Father Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -