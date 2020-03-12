|
|
Doris M. Hague
Sept. 11, 1919 - March 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris M. Hague, 100, of Schaumburg, Illinois, formerly of South Bend, passed away peacefully at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Lexington Nursing Home in Schaumburg, IL.
Doris was born on September 11, 1919 in South Bend to Michael J. and Bessie Olive (Schauf) Mais.
On November 21, 1936 in South Bend, Doris married Frank Hague. Frank preceded Doris in death on October 1, 2000.
Doris is survived by her sons, Edward Michael (Nancy) Hague, Frank Gene Hague, and Dennis Lee Hague, six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Doris was a graduate of South Bend Riley High School.
Visitation for Doris will be on Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where services will take place after the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Father Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020