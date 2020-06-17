Doris Mae Kettring
1931 - 2020
Doris Mae Kettring

August 15, 1931 - May 5, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Doris Mae Kettring, 88, of La Porte, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at La Porte Hospital.

She was born August 15, 1931 in Michigan City, IN, the daughter of Rudolph and Bertha Irene Volstorf.

Doris, a homemaker, was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church in New Carlisle. Doris truly loved her family, grandkids, and babies. She was an excellent house cleaner and loved to paint in her home. Doris also loved to cook and travel, especially camping in their motor home across the states. Additionally she loved playing games such as cards, dice, and pinochle. Doris never knew a stranger.

She is survived by her husband Dale, two sons, Dale (Judy) Kettring of Union Dale, IN and Darrel (Kathi) Kettring of Three Oaks, MI; three daughters, Diana Stovall of La Porte, Donna (Michael) Ziegler of Woodburn, IN, and Darlene (Danny) Lowe of New Carlisle; eleven grandchildren, Kristy (Titus) Lloyd, Nathanael (Julia) Kettring, Bree (Todd) Steffen, Aaron (Maggie) Stovall, Chad (Diane) Ziegler, Derek Ziegler, Jacob (Amber) Kettring, Eryka Kettring, Aimee (Todd) Nguyen, Rachael Lowe, and Wyatt Lowe, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Volstorf, and sister, Ruth Benson.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 11 am (CST), at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church in New Carlisle, IN with Pastor Kalvin Morrison officiating. Interment has already taken place at the Maple Grove Cemetery, New Carlisle, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church c/o Haverstock Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Maple Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
