Doris Marie Brown
Sept. 24, 1936 - May 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Marie Brown, 82, born Sept. 24, 1936 in Leesville, LA, formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away surrounded by her family at her residence in Indianapolis, IN, on Tues., May 14, 2019.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., May 25, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow services at Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019