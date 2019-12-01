Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Newton


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Newton Obituary
Doris Newton

April 15, 1923 - Nov. 19, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Doris M. Newton, age 96, of Osceola, IN passed away at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka, surrounded by her loved ones. Doris was born on April 15, 1923 in Marinette, Wisconsin to Gilbert and Marie (Karns) Ashley. On November 20, 1941 she married Paul A. Newton Jr. Doris is survived by her children, Ron (Linda) Newton of La Grande, Oregon and Tom (Bunny) Newton of Elkhart, IN; along with three grandchildren, Tony (Monica) Newton of Mishawaka, IN, Scott (Rachel) Newton of Indianapolis, IN, and Sarah Newton of Elkhart; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Ian, Ethan, and Aiden. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Paul; her parents; and her siblings, Edmond “Buddy”, Floyd, Clayton, Beryle, Betty, and Helen. Doris retired as a production worker from Ball Band (Uniroyal) in Mishawaka in 1965 to become a full time housewife. Her favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, reading, and above all, caring for her family. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Doris or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -