Doris Newton
April 15, 1923 - Nov. 19, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Doris M. Newton, age 96, of Osceola, IN passed away at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka, surrounded by her loved ones. Doris was born on April 15, 1923 in Marinette, Wisconsin to Gilbert and Marie (Karns) Ashley. On November 20, 1941 she married Paul A. Newton Jr. Doris is survived by her children, Ron (Linda) Newton of La Grande, Oregon and Tom (Bunny) Newton of Elkhart, IN; along with three grandchildren, Tony (Monica) Newton of Mishawaka, IN, Scott (Rachel) Newton of Indianapolis, IN, and Sarah Newton of Elkhart; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Ian, Ethan, and Aiden. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Paul; her parents; and her siblings, Edmond “Buddy”, Floyd, Clayton, Beryle, Betty, and Helen. Doris retired as a production worker from Ball Band (Uniroyal) in Mishawaka in 1965 to become a full time housewife. Her favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, reading, and above all, caring for her family. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Doris or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019