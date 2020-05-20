Doris S. Brown
Sept. 28, 1927 - May 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Scott Brown, 92, of South Bend passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in her residence in The Milton Home. Doris was born September 28, 1927 in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late Flora Mae (Bidwell) and Robert E. Campbell and had lived in South Bend since 1986, coming from Louisville, KY. On November 26, 1986 in South Bend she married George H. Brown who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Wayne D. Scott of Jacksonville, FL; two grandsons, Keith and Joshua Scott; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; a stepdaughter, Barbara J. Zimmerman (Richard); a stepson, Bruce K. Brown (Julie) of South Bend; two step-grandsons, John and Michael Zimmerman; one step-granddaughter, Jessica Brown; four step-great-grandsons; and one step-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Campbell and a stepson, Brian S. Brown.
Doris was a member of American Federation of Musicians, Local 11-637 in Louisville, KY for over 25 years. A well-known entertainer in the South Bend area, she played keyboards in a number of venues. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 569 and attended Community Congregational Church, Maple Lane United Methodist Church, and Clay Church through the years.
Doris loved George, her family, her friends, the Fighting Irish on the gridiron, the UK Wildcats on the court, and a good laugh.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Sept. 28, 1927 - May 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Doris Scott Brown, 92, of South Bend passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in her residence in The Milton Home. Doris was born September 28, 1927 in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late Flora Mae (Bidwell) and Robert E. Campbell and had lived in South Bend since 1986, coming from Louisville, KY. On November 26, 1986 in South Bend she married George H. Brown who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Wayne D. Scott of Jacksonville, FL; two grandsons, Keith and Joshua Scott; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; a stepdaughter, Barbara J. Zimmerman (Richard); a stepson, Bruce K. Brown (Julie) of South Bend; two step-grandsons, John and Michael Zimmerman; one step-granddaughter, Jessica Brown; four step-great-grandsons; and one step-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Campbell and a stepson, Brian S. Brown.
Doris was a member of American Federation of Musicians, Local 11-637 in Louisville, KY for over 25 years. A well-known entertainer in the South Bend area, she played keyboards in a number of venues. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 569 and attended Community Congregational Church, Maple Lane United Methodist Church, and Clay Church through the years.
Doris loved George, her family, her friends, the Fighting Irish on the gridiron, the UK Wildcats on the court, and a good laugh.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.