Dorothea Mae Skwiercz
Dorothea Mae

Skwiercz

April 29, 1921 - Sept. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Dorothea Mae Skwiercz, 99, passed away at 10:50 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Holy Cross Rehabilitation Facility.

Dorothea was born April 29, 1921 in Toledo, OH, to the late Edward and Bertha (Kopp) Sox. On June 29, 1940, Dorothea married Stanley Szych, who preceded her in death in 1964. Dorothea then married Joseph Skwiercz Jr. on May 12, 1973. He preceded her in death along with her daughter, Suzanne Braden, and sisters, MaryAnn Gerrier and Virginia Crawford.

Left to cherish the memory of Dorothea are her children, Linda (Ben) Stokman and Paul (Neyde) Szych; son-in-law, Terry Braden; brother, Tom (Bernie) Sox; five grandchildren, Christine Szych, Robert (Claudia) Szych, Cheryl Kepner, William (Carolyn) Stokman, and Wendy (Neal) Alexander, and eight great-grandchildren.

When Dorothea was a young mother, her family built a cottage on Lake Erie. Her children enjoyed family time and wonderful memories there with her while they were growing up. She loved to bake, especially Christmas cookies, much to the delight of her family and friends. She could most often be found outdoors, working with her yard and flowers, a loving pursuit she passed on to her daughters. After Stanley passed away in 1964, Dorothea attended Ivy Tech and then worked for the South Bend School Corporation, as assistant to the superintendent, for ten years. She enjoyed working for the school corporation, and both her daughters followed her lead by becoming teachers themselves.

Dorothea and her husband Joe spent their winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, where they were active with their clubs and friends, and she taught Aqua aerobics for many years. They spent their summers at Diamond Lake, MI, surrounded by family and friends. Dorothea always had fun at the lake and enjoyed boating, swimming and water skiing. Dorothea's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful memories of days at the lake with her and enjoyed her wonderful meals. Dorothea enjoyed reading, current events, the daily paper, journaling, and socializing with friends. She always kept the cleanest house in town!

Due to health risks during Covid-19, a Mass and gathering will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 50E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
