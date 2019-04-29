Home

Dorothea Stanage


Dorothea Stanage Obituary
Dorothea Stanage

Oct. 21, 1932 - April 28, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothea Jeanette Stanage, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Bend.

Dorothea was born on October 21, 1932 in South Bend as the daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Rachand) Korkouse. On March 19, 1955 in South Bend she married Richard Stanage; he preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Erika Beachy; and two brothers, William and Walter Korkhouse.

Dorothea is survived by her children, Stephen (Sonya) Stanage, William (Lori) Stanage, and Michael Stanage; grandchildren, Danielle (Jon) Wasik, Stephanie (Joe) Plahtaric, Broc (Megan) Stanage, Tyler Stanage, Jennifer Stanage, Ben and Tim Selner; great-grandchildren, Julianna, McKenna, Lillian, MaKennzie, Ethan, and Rhett; and one brother, Warren (Virginia) Korkhouse.

Per her request, cremation will take place with no formal services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019
