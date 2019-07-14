Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorothy A. Daniels


1944 - 2019
Dorothy A. Daniels Obituary
Dorothy A. Daniels

Dec. 24, 1944 - July 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy A. (Miller) Daniels, 74, of Dallas, North Carolina and formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Concord, NC.

Dorothy was born December 24, 1944 in South Bend, IN, to Cornish and Mable (Bonner) Miller both of whom preceded her in death. In 1996 she graduated from Bethel College with a degree in early childhood development. She was an entrepreneur and an advocate for day care providers. She also was a social worker for the State of Indiana. She founded Funding for Home Day Care. She was very active in the community as a musician, creating choirs and ensembles.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Shelia C. Dozier, Nena (Nason) Hamilton, Queenie (Daryl) Radford, and Thellisa Daniels; two sons, William Dozier and Theo C. Daniels; 12 grandchildren; ex-husband, Thomas Daniels; three sisters, Connie Smith, Patricia Watford, and Queenie Allen, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019
