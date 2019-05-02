Dorothy A. Hamman



Oct. 10, 1940 - April 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy A. Hamman, 78, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was born October 10, 1940 in Mishawaka, to Joseph Bell and Lottie Louise (Ganser). On August 7, 1963 in Mishawaka, Dorothy (Bell) married Marvin E. Hamman Sr., who passed away October 23, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bell, and two brothers, Robert and Sonny Bell.



Surviving is her mother, Lottie Louise Bell of South Bend; daughter, Cindy Linn of Mishawaka; sons, Marvin E. Hamman Jr. of Mishawaka and Frank E. Hamman of South Bend; six grandchildren, Johnathon, Michael, Sebastian, Brenden, Caitlyn, and Frank Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Lyla Mae; four sisters, Kathy Doty (Tom), Rosetta Enochs, Sharon Ditto (Wayne), and Betty Bell; and two brothers, Richard Bell and Theodore Bell (Andy). Dorothy retired from Automated Molded Plastics. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street, South Bend, with Rev. Carl W. Bassett officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.