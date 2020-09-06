Dorothy A. (Roberts) McCarthy



March 18, 1918 - Aug. 26, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy A. McCarthy passed away on August 26, 2020 at Tanglewood Trace Senior Living Community. She was 102.



She was born Dorothy Alma Jehnzen on March 18, 1918 in Rodney, Michigan, to Bertha (Frederick) and George Jehnzen. She grew up milking cows, and walking to school and climbing the trees that her sisters would not climb. From her earliest years, she had spunk, drive, and spirit, and an almost absurd amount of energy.



In 1940, she received her degree in nursing and later that year married George L. Roberts. They lived in Jackson, Michigan and had two daughters. In 1960, they moved to Bloomington, Indiana.



Dorothy worked: she worked for doctors at an eye clinic; she fitted corsets and bras for women who had had mastectomies; she managed a nursing home and worked in other supervisory nursing roles; and until her retirement, she was the industrial nurse at Westinghouse, where she was known for giving the most painless shots. She liked to take care of people. She also loved to make things; after working a full day, she would come home and sew, crochet, needlepoint, or paint.



Dorothy enjoyed life. She was friendly, sociable, and fun. She loved music and singing and dancing, and wore bright colors and jewelry -- in her later years she was rarely seen without at least one brightly-colored necklace (often two or three). She was one to comment on your hat, or your hair, or your dress. Not one to mince words, she'd let you know her honest opinion on things. She maintained her figure and knew how to dress sharply.



After retirement, Dorothy and George split their time between Rodney, Michigan and Green Valley, Arizona. When George died in 1987, she moved back to Bloomington for a few years, before relocating to South Bend, Indiana, at the Sanctuary at St Paul's. There, she met David McCarthy, when they were both in their mid-80s. They fell in love and were married in 2004. He preceded her in death in 2015.



It was Dorothy's oft-spoken wish that she would die with red hair. That wish was granted.



Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Karen (John) Mikesell and Judith (Robert) Schmuhl; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Mikesell, Thomas (Kim) Mikesell, Daniel (Ina) Mikesell, and Michael Schmuhl; and one great-grandson, Theodore Mikesell, as well as the members of her “second” family, the sons, daughters, and grandchildren of David McCarthy. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and other extended family.



Dorothy's family would like to thank the devoted staff of Tanglewood Trace and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Palmer Funeral Homes of South Bend is handling the arrangements and cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider donations to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, Texas 75025.





