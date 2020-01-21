|
|
Dorothy “Dottie” Chaplin
Feb. 16, 1933 - Jan. 15, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dorothy E. “Dottie” Chaplin, 86, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on January 15, 2020. She was born February 16, 1933 in Keosauqua, Iowa to the late Clyde and Beatrice Hackard. On May 10, 1952 she married Robert Chaplin. Together they raised one son and three daughters.
Dottie is survived by her three daughters, Janet (Paul) Dillon, Nancy (John) Cyr, and Laura Brennan; grandchildren, Clinton (Crystal), Dylan (Madison), and Bailey (Jeremy); and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Lennon and Nolan.
Preceding Dottie in death were her parents; husband, Robert; son, Bobby; sister, Darlene and brother-in-law, Walter.
Dottie was a passionate conversationalist. Many of her friends and family sought Dottie's advice and spent quality time with her just chatting over a hot cup of coffee. She took pride in listening and being a great confidant. She was a compassionate caregiver to her husband Bob, who suffered from Parkinson's disease from 1985 until his passing in 2007. Dottie was thoroughly committed to Bob's care. As a result, the couple was able to spend their last years of marriage together in their home. Dottie enjoyed playing bridge and euchre and belonged to various card clubs. For many years she was the bookkeeper for the local chapter of American Turners as well as Michiana Parkinson's Support Group. Dottie was a remarkable lady. She was very intelligent, meticulous, and genuinely interested in others. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Visitation for Dottie will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 10:30 am to 12 Noon, at McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13620 SR 23, (enter off Cherry Road). A Funeral service will take place at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 West Cleveland Road, Granger.
Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020