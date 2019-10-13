|
Dorothy D. Taylor
Sept. 5, 1934 - Oct. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy D. Taylor of Rochester, NY, formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away October 3, 2019 at age 85. She was predeceased by husband, Donald B.; brother, Clarence P. Drayer; and son-in-law, Michael Kaser. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Donna Kaser, Judy (John) Dalles, and Karen (Kent) Walter; grandchildren, David (Becky) Kaser, Daniel Kaser, John (Tara) Dalles, Anne (Steven) Sandoval, Brett (Aubrey) Walter, Michael (Kaytlynn) Klem, and Thomas Klem, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and a nephew.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, Friday, November 1, 5:30-8:00PM at First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to First Presbyterian Church or Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Center, 302 Tortuga Lane, Surf City, NC 28445.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019