Dorothy Dukeshier



Nov. 27, 1928 - March 3, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Dorothy M. Dukeshier, 90, of Elkhart, passed away on Sunday morning, March 3 in the Hospice House of Elkhart. Dorothy was born in South Bend on November 27, 1928 to Anthony and Doris (Mannock) DeDario. Dorothy graduated from Elkhart High School and was a lifelong area resident. She loved to cook and enjoyed gardening and doing crafts.



Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Dukeshier of Elkhart and Karen (Edward) Recker of Ft. Wayne, IN. She was the proud grandmother of 4, Ryan (Sarah) Recker, Rachel (Shane) Brinson-Recker, Richard (Amrita) Ross III, and Mary Janae Kreienbrink, and great-grandmother of 10: Isabelle, Danielle, and Blake Kreienbrink; Roman and Jack Recker; Dallas, Henry, and Brooks Brinson; and Mira and Romir Dukeshier. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Caralee Grillo of Ft. Wayne and Anthony (Jenny Newhart) DeDario Jr. of South Bend.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 6, from Noon until 2:00pm, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A graveside service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held in the mausoleum chapel, Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019