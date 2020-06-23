Dorothy Elizabeth Chandonia
Dorothy Elizabeth Chandonia

Dec. 18, 1921 - June 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy Chandonia passed away on June 20 at CarDon Senior Living (Copper Trace) in Westfield, IN. The youngest of five children born to Peter and Elizabeth Hyska, she spent her whole life in Mishawaka until she and her late husband moved to the Indianapolis area in the care of their daughter.

A graduate of Mishawaka High School, Dorothy married Buford W. (“Bud”) Chandonia in 1943. At his death in 2017, they had been married for 73 years. While rearing their two children, Dorothy also worked as a bookkeeper in several Michiana businesses and helped her husband develop residential properties in the Mishawaka Hills and the Plymouth suburbs.

Apart from her beloved Mishawaka hometown, Dorothy's favorite place was Diamond Island in Cassopolis, MI, where she and her family were summer residents for over 60 years. She proudly served as treasurer (AKA “sheriff”) of the Island Association.

A lifelong member of St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, Dorothy joined St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Carmel, IN, where she and her late husband renewed their wedding vows in 2014.

She is survived by her son, Ron (Charlene) of College Park, GA, and her daughter, Chris (Ed) of Carmel, IN; five grandchildren: John-Marc Chandonia of San Francisco, CA, John-Paul Chandonia of East Point, GA, Chantel Chandonia of Marietta, GA, Paul Hale of Denver, CO, and Sarah Hale of New Orleans, LA; and three great-granddaughters.

Final arrangements are being handled by Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel. After a gravesite service for the family, Dorothy's ashes will be interred in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. The family requests no flowers or donations.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
