McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
Dorothy G. Dyer

Dorothy G. Dyer Obituary
Dorothy G. Dyer

Jan. 26, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Dorothy G. (Szweda) Dyer, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Dorothy was born on January 26, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, to Chester H. and Genevieve M. (Nowak) Szweda, who preceded her in death. Two brothers, Richard and Jerry Szweda, also preceded her in death.

On October 20, 1951, she married the love of her life, William H. Dyer, at St. Casimir's Church. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2008. They were blessed with three children: Denice M. (Dennis) Wasikowski of Granger, Randall J. (Gabriella) Dyer of South Bend, and Danielle A. (Nick) Gagliano of Granger. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Heather (Jason) Howard of Granger, Kristin Wasikowski of Chicago, IL, Tara Wasikowski of Granger, Matthew Dyer of Oklahoma City, OK, Michael (Nicci) Dyer of Whiteland, IN, Michael Szemethy of Sparks, NV, and Dayna and Anthony Gagliano of Syracuse, IN; four great-grandchildren: Preston and Killian Howard and Lauren and Charlie Dyer; and one brother, Eugene (Georgianne) Szweda of Granger.

Dorothy was a loving and committed wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She attended Saint Mary's College and later worked in the art department as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Christ Child Society, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, the Daughters of Isabella, the Moose Lodge of Elkhart, Saint Mary's College Alumni Association, and a parishioner at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Dorothy enjoyed attending her grandchildren's various activities. She never missed a performance, recital or sports event. She also enjoyed with her husband collecting miniature antique buggies, as well as painting, sewing and reading. She was always available to listen, help others and provide advice.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26th from 4-7pm, with a vigil service at 5pm, at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, September 27th at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.

Flowers may be sent, or memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
