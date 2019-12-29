Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Perri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Helen Perri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Helen Perri Obituary
Dorothy Helen Perri

June 26, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy H. Perri, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 21, in Golden Living Center Mishawaka.

Dorothy was born on June 26, 1926 as the daughter of the late Leo and Helen (Blazick) Stachowiak. In St. Monica's Mishawaka, as the former Dorothy Stachowiak; she married Frank Rocco Perri; he preceded her in death on April 21, 1980. Her brother, Gerald John Stachowiak also preceded her in death.

Dorothy was a Nurse for South Bend Osteopathic Hospital for 30 years; then she worked for Dr. Meyers, Dr. Mortola, and Dr. Neil before her retirement. She was also owner and operator of Princess Fireworks Company in Mishawaka from 1980 to 1993.

She is survived by her sons, Ross (Linda) Perri of Mishawaka and Gerald (Carol) Perri of Mishawaka; daughter, Frances Perri of Mishawaka; two grandchildren, Francessea Marie (James Campanella) Perri and Frank Rocko Perri; and one step-grandson, Gary Wayne Mc Cartney.

There will be no formal visitation or services; a private burial will take place.

Hahn Funeral Home Mishawaka is in charge of arrangements

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -