Dorothy I. Gerard
July 4, 1928 - April 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Irene Gerard, 91, of South Bend passed away at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born July 4, 1928 in Pueblo, CO to the late Christine (Papish) and Emil Carlson, and she lived in South Bend most of her life, always longing for Colorado. On June 14, 1947 in Bourbon, IN she married Robert L. Gerard who preceded her in death on April 3, 2015. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Alexander Gerard; a sister, Margaret Leonard; and a sister-in-law, Rosie Gerard. She is survived by her children, Cynthia I. Peacock of South Bend and Barry Gerard (Jinny) of Niles, MI; eight grandchildren, Andrew Place, Jr. (Nicole), Lindsey Downey (Ben), Chelsey Peacock, Rob Peacock, Ryan Gerard (Erin), Chris Gerard, Greg Gerard (Ashley), and Lizanne Miller (David); 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Emily Knafelc (Gary) of Florida; and a brother-in-law, Allen Gerard of Tucson, AZ.
Growing up, Dorothy enjoyed fishing and relaxing at her family's cabin in Ohio City, CO. For many years she was an exceptional golfer; she even hit a hole-in-one at Erskine Golf Course, a feat she was forever proud of. As she grew older she enjoyed watching PGA tournaments from start to finish on the television, as well as college and pro football games. Dorothy treasured time spent with her family and with her dear friend, Jerry Green. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, as well as hosting holiday celebrations, where many of her dishes were beyond compare. For planned gatherings or unexpected visits she always made sure her refrigerator and pantries were full of snacks and treats that each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved. She will forever be remembered as the cute, generous, and thoughtful woman that she was.
Cremation will take place, and a private family service will be held. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020