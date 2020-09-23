Dorothy J. Orban



Jan. 19, 1920 - Sept. 19, 2020



FORT WAYNE, IN -



Dorothy J. (Boits) Orban, age 100, passed away September 19, 2020, at North Woods Village in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born in South Bend, Indiana to Walter and Matilda Boits. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph S. (Joe) Orban, in 1940 and started a home in South Bend, where they raised three children, Joe, Jr., Gloria, and Don. Dorothy also worked at St. Mary's College. Together she and Joe enjoyed bowling and bridge, and were wonderful to watch on the dance floor. In 1969 the family moved to Fort Wayne where Dorothy became an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She also joined the Shoaff Park Golf League and multiple bridge clubs. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, (Richard and Walter). She is survived by her children: Joseph Orban, Jr. (Andrea Sherman) of Princeton, NJ; Gloria (Robert) Chiles of Charlotte, NC; and Don Orban of Fort Wayne, IN, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Anthony Parish, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617. Visitation will be held from 11:30am until 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Memorials may be made to Premier Hospice Fort Wayne. Arrangements handled by McCombs Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana.





