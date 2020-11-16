Dorothy J. Tavernier
Feb. 10, 1933 - Nov. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Dorothy J. Tavernier, 87, residing in Mishawaka, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:28 a.m. in her home. A lifelong area resident, Dorothy was born on February 10, 1933 in South Bend to the late Raymond and Deetta (McCrumm) Chadwell.
On June 2, 1951 in Roseland, Dorothy united in marriage to Robert Tavernier who preceded her in death in 2012. She worked as a cook at the Northern Indiana State Children's Hospital and was an avid bird lover, making several trips a day out to her yard to feed them.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Randal Tavernier of Granger and Robert Jr. (Marj) Tavernier of Mishawaka. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Rebekah Wells, Adam and Joshua Tavernier; and five great-grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, Jakob, Aeryelle, and Sofya. She also leaves behind her nephew, Andy Gartee along with a host of extended family who will miss her dearly. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Chadwell and niece, Rhonda Cowles.
Due to Covid-19, private family services for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to a charity of the donor's choice
