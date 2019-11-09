|
Dorothy Jane
Kazmierzak
Jan. 30, 1927 - Nov. 7, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Dorothy Jane Kazmierzak, 92, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was born on January 30, 1927 in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Frank and Lily (Harding) Pierson. Dorothy was predeceased in death by two husbands, Arthur Patrick Mooney, Jr. and Paul C. Kazmierzak. She is survived by seven children, Janice Stanfield of Kendalville, Indiana, Pauline (Douglas) Maynard of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Louise (Cleo) Werntz of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Kay Glasgow of Dayton, Ohio, Debra (Gerard) Sheehan of San Diego, California, Joseph (Jamie) Kazmierzak of South Bend, Indiana, and Mary Sue (Michael) Hallahan of South Bend, Indiana; fifteen grandchildren: Roxane Cerda, Becky Stanfield, David Maynard, Paul Werntz, Ryan Glasgow, Ian Glasgow, Meaghan Glasgow, Erin Sheehan, Elizabeth Sheehan, Amy Kazmierzak, Jennifer Kazmierzak, Justin Hallahan, Daniel Hallahan, Sean Hallahan, and Briana Hallahan, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Dorothy was also predeceased in death by one son-in-law, Donald Stanfield, and two siblings, Hattie Schermerhorn and Gus Pierson. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 12 in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to the . Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019