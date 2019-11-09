Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kazmierzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jane Kazmierzak


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jane Kazmierzak Obituary
Dorothy Jane

Kazmierzak

Jan. 30, 1927 - Nov. 7, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Dorothy Jane Kazmierzak, 92, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was born on January 30, 1927 in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Frank and Lily (Harding) Pierson. Dorothy was predeceased in death by two husbands, Arthur Patrick Mooney, Jr. and Paul C. Kazmierzak. She is survived by seven children, Janice Stanfield of Kendalville, Indiana, Pauline (Douglas) Maynard of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Louise (Cleo) Werntz of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Kay Glasgow of Dayton, Ohio, Debra (Gerard) Sheehan of San Diego, California, Joseph (Jamie) Kazmierzak of South Bend, Indiana, and Mary Sue (Michael) Hallahan of South Bend, Indiana; fifteen grandchildren: Roxane Cerda, Becky Stanfield, David Maynard, Paul Werntz, Ryan Glasgow, Ian Glasgow, Meaghan Glasgow, Erin Sheehan, Elizabeth Sheehan, Amy Kazmierzak, Jennifer Kazmierzak, Justin Hallahan, Daniel Hallahan, Sean Hallahan, and Briana Hallahan, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Dorothy was also predeceased in death by one son-in-law, Donald Stanfield, and two siblings, Hattie Schermerhorn and Gus Pierson. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 12 in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to the . Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -