Dorothy Jean Agnes (Einhaus) Ray

Dorothy Jean Agnes (Einhaus) Ray Obituary
Dorothy Jean Agnes (Einhaus) Ray

July 4, 1930 - July 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Free at last from mortal restraints, may your soul forever rest in the loving arms of our Lord.

Dorothy was born to the union of John Bernard and Loretta Anna Einhaus (Schomas), the third of ten children, in Seneca, IL.

Dorothy was preceded in passing by her parents and seven siblings, John, David, Tom, Jim, Margaret, Joe, and Mary Lou as well as her husband John and youngest son, David. She is survived by a brother, Jerry and a sister, Susan along with three of her four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

On November 18, 1950, she wed John William Edward Ray and bore him four children: John Edward, Sally Jean, Charles Otho, and David Joseph.

There will be no service and cremation has taken place.

It would have been her wish that with a thought and a prayer, a donation be made to the needy in your community on her behalf.

To her friends a blessing and to her detractors, confusion.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
