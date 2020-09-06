Dorothy Jean Booth
Feb. 9, 1942 - Aug. 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Dorothy J. Booth, beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt passed away peacefully in the company of her close family on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Dorothy was born on February 9, 1942 to Victor L. Booth and Annabelle Booth (Archer). She was one of four siblings.
Dorothy was a graduate of Niles High School, after which she put herself through nursing school by holding a waitressing job at a Niles restaurant. After some time in nursing school, Dorothy realized her true passion was to educate young minds. She attended Western Michigan University and graduated with her Master's degree in Education. She then went on to teach at Brandywine High School in Niles, where she taught until the 1970s. Dorothy then worked as a middle school science teacher for over 30 years with Elkhart Community Schools before she retired in 1997.
After retirement, Dorothy turned her full focus to devoting time to her family and close friends, serving in her church, and keeping an immaculate lawn that was the envy of many of her neighbors. As an active member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Dorothy volunteered for various church fundraising campaigns, prepared the altar for church services, and was the lead secretary of accounting for the church. Dorothy rarely ever missed a Sunday service.
Although Dorothy had no children of her own, she was a mother-like figure, caregiver, and stabilizing force to many, particularly her two great-nieces, Elisha Phipps and Taylor Shepard, and her great-great-nieces, Harper and Journie. Even though Dorothy was the matriarch of her family for many years, she never lost her admirable sense of humility and tenderheartedness toward all who were blessed enough to know her. Dorothy never hesitated to give an encouraging word or lend a helping hand.
Dorothy will forever be remembered for her generosity and peaceful spirit. Those who knew her will also remember her enjoyment in preparing family meals and sweet treats. Dorothy was notorious for baking up amazing confections and leaving the leftovers with everyone else, as she never gained a pound! She also loved going on walks in her neighborhood or at nature centers with her family and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Victor L. Booth and Annabelle Booth. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Booth. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Denise Tecsi and brother, Mike Booth (Cecilia); and nieces, Shannon Fouche (Ricky) and Valerie Frick (Brent). Dorothy was great-aunt to Elisha Phipps (Chris) and Taylor Shepard, and she was great-great-aunt to Harper, Drake, and Journie.
Dorothy used to emphasize all the time, the importance of hard work and an education. Dorothy was a firm believer in God and she did her best to live out His teachings. We know that God has welcomed Dorothy to His heavenly home because Dorothy loved God and she was a great help to those she loved, those she worked with and educated, and those she served as a servant of God.
A Memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. The Rev. Kenneth Peterson will officiate. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Cemetery. Due to current COVID restrictions, seating will be limited. Those who prefer to witness the ceremony via the livestreamed broadcast may do so on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com
.