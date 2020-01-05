|
Dorothy Jean Derda
June 20, 1941 - Jan. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Jean Derda, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Dujarie House, Notre Dame, Indiana. She was born on June 20, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late J. Ralph and Erma (Accoe) Sellenberg. On April 16, 1966, she married Reynold Derda, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2017. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Brad) Williams of Union, Michigan; her son, Michael (Susan) Derda of Lacey, Washington; and eleven grandchildren, Taylor, Christian, Evan, Bailey, Jessica, Olivia, Kennedy, Ian, Miles, Isaiah, and Isabella. Dorothy spent her career helping families and children as a counselor at the Family and Children's Center in Mishawaka. She was very active in Holy Cross Parish for many years. She had been a member of the choir, assisted in the Religious Education Program, and taught at the school. Most recently she was a reader at Mass and a member of the Over 50 group. She also was an avid bridge player, loved to sew, and enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Visitation for Dorothy will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church in Dorothy's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
