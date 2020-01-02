Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Grontkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Grontkowski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Grontkowski Obituary
Dorothy Jean

Grontkowski

Dec. 2, 1933 - Dec. 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Dorothy Jean Grontkowski, 86, of Indianapolis, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

She was born on December 2, 1933 in South Bend, IN to the late John Edward and Frances (Kochanowski) Olivet.

Jean retired in 1995 from the St. Joseph County Clerk's Office, after 15 years of employment. Prior to that, she worked as a Crossing Guard for the South Bend Police Department.

On January 10, 1953, as Dorothy Jean Olivet, she married the love of her life, Richard T. Grontkowski. He passed away on October 4, 2019. After 66 years of marriage they will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary together in heaven.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Renee (John) Kestler and Michaeleen “Miki” (Michael) Lewinski, both of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Nicole Kestler, Ashlee (Shannon) Melton, Victoria (Paul) Cain, Anthony Kestler, Catherine (Adam) Kloss, Jacquelyn (Ray) Hagan, and Elizabeth Lewinski; ten great-grandchildren, Daniel Kestler, Elaina Hagan, Garrett Cain, Melanie Kloss, Patrick Hagan, Travis Kloss, Harrison Cain, Alexis Hagan, Adelynn Melton, and Adriana Cain with one more on the way; and her sister, Bernice Kropkowski of Manchester, NJ.

Jean was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Parish, where she belonged to their Altar & Rosary Society and Senior Citizens Club. She was also a member of the St. Joseph County Democratic Women's Club; Polish National Alliance #83; and Holy Family Altar & Rosary Society.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN, where a Parish Rosary was prayed at 4:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Casimir Church, 1308 Dunham St., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -