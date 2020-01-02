|
Dorothy Jean
Grontkowski
Dec. 2, 1933 - Dec. 30, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Dorothy Jean Grontkowski, 86, of Indianapolis, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born on December 2, 1933 in South Bend, IN to the late John Edward and Frances (Kochanowski) Olivet.
Jean retired in 1995 from the St. Joseph County Clerk's Office, after 15 years of employment. Prior to that, she worked as a Crossing Guard for the South Bend Police Department.
On January 10, 1953, as Dorothy Jean Olivet, she married the love of her life, Richard T. Grontkowski. He passed away on October 4, 2019. After 66 years of marriage they will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary together in heaven.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Renee (John) Kestler and Michaeleen “Miki” (Michael) Lewinski, both of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Nicole Kestler, Ashlee (Shannon) Melton, Victoria (Paul) Cain, Anthony Kestler, Catherine (Adam) Kloss, Jacquelyn (Ray) Hagan, and Elizabeth Lewinski; ten great-grandchildren, Daniel Kestler, Elaina Hagan, Garrett Cain, Melanie Kloss, Patrick Hagan, Travis Kloss, Harrison Cain, Alexis Hagan, Adelynn Melton, and Adriana Cain with one more on the way; and her sister, Bernice Kropkowski of Manchester, NJ.
Jean was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Parish, where she belonged to their Altar & Rosary Society and Senior Citizens Club. She was also a member of the St. Joseph County Democratic Women's Club; Polish National Alliance #83; and Holy Family Altar & Rosary Society.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN, where a Parish Rosary was prayed at 4:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Casimir Church, 1308 Dunham St., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020