Dorothy Jean Hoskins



March 13, 1931 - Feb. 22, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy (Dot, Dottie) was born March 13, 1931 in San Diego, California to John and Lucille (Patton) McCawley. She grew up in Escondido and graduated from Escondido High School in 1949. Shortly after that, she married a sailor, Wm. Franklin Hoskins, and moved with him to his hometown of Mishawaka, Indiana. They raised their family in the Normain Heights neighborhood. She sold the family home and moved to the St. Paul's community in April, 2016.



Dottie was a volunteer in her children's schools, a Campfire Leader, and a former member of the Battell Mothers Singers. She was an active life member of the VFW #360 Ladies Auxiliary for many years, serving in various chairs and committees, including president. She marched with the Auxiliary Color Guard, who won many awards.



Surviving are her children, David (Danae) Hoskins of Mishawaka, Karen (Craig) Baldini of Mishawaka, Bart (Claire) Hoskins of Sydney, Australia, Jayne (John) Marciniak of Niles, Michigan, and Donna Hoskins of Mishawaka. She was very proud to claim that she had twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Dottie is also survived by two brothers, Jim (Nancy) McCawley of Las Vegas, New Mexico and Jerry (Susan) McCawley of Lakeside, California; as well as her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Schweisberger of South Bend, Phyllis McCawley of La Quinta, California, and Bonnie Shoultz of El Cajon, California.



Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Frank in May 2007. Also preceding her were her parents, John and Lucille McCawley; her in-laws, Ora and Gladys Hoskins; brother, John McCawley; sister, Mary Jane Everett; and brothers-in-law, Cecil Schweisberger and Jack Everett.



Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 until 4:00PM on Tuesday, February 26 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service will be held at 4:00PM in the funeral chapel, with Fr. Jacob Meyer officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Children's Home, 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, Michigan 48827. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary