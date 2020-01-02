|
Dorothy “Dottie”
Jermano
April 08, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dorothy “Dottie“ Jermano, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away at Golden Living Center in Mishawaka on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. She was born in South Bend, Indiana to Howard and Mary (Ulrich) Haliburton on April 8th, 1929. She married Frank Jermano in Mishawaka June 3, 1953 and although they live separate lives, remained lifelong friends until Dorothy's passing. She was a Medical Assistant to Dr. C. V. Barone in Mishawaka for 12-1/2 years until her retirement. She was an accomplished poet and loved to bike ride and play tennis along with spending time with her family, taking friends to Farmers Market and Notre Dame Basketball games. Christmas was a special time for her. She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Jordyn “Jody” Geldner and Pamela Hoffman along with her three sisters, Louise Peters, Virginia Brinson and Frances Knight. She is survived by Frank Jermano and a daughter, Angela (Robert) Taylor of Elkhart along with six grandchildren: John Smith, Matt Smith, Jeni Reich, Rob Taylor, Zeb Geldner and Zack Geldner. Six great grandchildren: Brianna Reich, Leah Reich, Avalon Taylor, Harper Taylor, Tatum Taylor and Quinna Taylor. A memorial service will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 5:00pm. Friends will be received from 3:00pm until the service time on Sunday. The family would like to thank Golden Living in Mishawaka and also the Center for Hospice for the loving care given to Dottie during her illness. Memorial contributions in Dottie's name may be given to the Center for Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020