Dorothy June
Schrader
June 18, 1925 - May 10, 2020
NILES, MI - Dorothy June (Rapp) Schrader, our beloved wife, mother, and grandma, flew on angel's wings over the rainbow to her forever home in heaven to be with Jesus and the love of her life, Benjamin Eugene Schrader. On Mother's Day, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the home of her grandchildren, Michelle and Corwin. She was 94.
Dorothy was born to Viola Grace (Cottrell) and Pearl Raymond Rapp in Circleville, OH on June 18, 1925. She had four brothers: Earl Junior (Mary), Luther Russell (Emmogene), Pearl Raymond Jr. Rapp, and James Hampton Emerine (Helen). She had a special bond with her maternal grandmother, Lulu May Cottrell, who inspired Dorothy's love for religion by regularly taking her to the church on the hill next to her grandmother's home. Around the time of her mother's death, Dorothy was placed in the Pickaway County Children's Home in Circleville, OH. Even at an early age, her peers recognized Dorothy's ability to charm others. This was even more evident when she often asked the Headmaster at the Children's Home to allow the children to see Shirley Temple movies at the local theatre; this subsequently became a regular treat for all these children who had so little to look forward to at the time. At the Children's Home, Dorothy learned the life skills of sewing, cooking, cleaning, and taking care of children as these were her daily chores. During this time, she was also active in the 4-H and attended Washington Township School in Circleville, OH until the 8th grade. Then in 1942, Reverend Frederick and Georgia King removed her from the Children's Home and served as her guardians. They raised her and in turn she helped care for their children, Mary Dean King and Susan King, and did household chores. Their nurturing environment taught Dorothy the importance of a caring family and further instilled her love for God. After Reverend Frederick's death, Georgia King moved Dorothy to East Lansing, MI with her and her daughters. There Dorothy worked as a waitress in a restaurant called Harbone's. That was where she met Benjamin and after a 3-month courtship they were married on December 18, 1943, in Lansing, MI (in fact it was her guardian Georgia who told Dorothy, “He's the one for you. He's a good man”). They then had their first child in Lansing, MI, followed by nine children born in South Bend, IN. Dorothy guided and supported her children during their formative years with a strong-willed, determined, and outspoken personality that was uniquely paired with her tender, loving, and giving heart. Benjamin and Dorothy lived most of their married life in South Bend and Mishawaka, IN. Benjamin passed away in 2003 after almost 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children: Gloria Newling, Betty (Ed) Borlik, Mike (Barb) Schrader, Joe (Carmen) Schrader, Nancy (Jerry) Morris, Jim (Yvonne) Schrader, Janet Schrader, and son-in-law, Bob Whitesel; her grandchildren: Debbie (Brian), Bruce (Jami), Dawn (Patrick), Sherry (Bill), Jennifer (Mike), Christina, Kimberly (Luke), Mike Jr,, Brian (Reema), Traci, Danielle (Brian), Mark (Lisa), Andrea (Richard), Jerry Jr. (Kristin), Michelle (Corwin), Lance, Theresa, Ben (Dana), Rachelle (Michael), Jimmy (Sara), Emily, April, and Kelly (Josh); her great-grandchildren: BJ, Angel, Bethany (Caleb), Holley (Kyle), Melaney (Edgar), Stephen, Jonathan, Emilee, Andrew, Emma, Ethan, David, Bailey, Gracey, Natalie, Mira, Luke Jr., Taj, Kaiden, Brian, Gavin, Caleb Alexandra, Sydney, Brianna, Tyler, Gavin, Andrew, Grace, Madison, Chase, Chronus, Nicholas, Sophia, Lillian, Evelyn, Connor, Cooper, and Trinity; her great-great-grandchild, Ellison; sister-in-law, Joan (Michael) Wiltfong; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; children, Ruth Whitesel, Theresa Schrader, and Patricia Shown; grandchildren, Suann, Rosemarie, and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Riley and Dristen; her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law; Benjamin's parents, Benjamin and Ruth Marie (NicKerson) Schrader; and stepmother, Alpha Schrader; Benjamin's brothers and sisters and their spouses: Ed Schrader (Irene and Clara), Maxine (Ed) Cooke, Freddie (Bobbie) Schrader, and Tilly Miller.
She loved all of her family and friends, including all of those who just passed through her life.
A note from mom and grandma, written on March 24, 1991: “Lord, I pray that you give me strength and guidance with my children and grandchildren. Thank you so very much for my days with my children and their children.”
God Knew
God knew that you were suffering
That the hills were hard to climb
So He gently closed your eyelids and
Whispered “Peace Be Thine”
In tears we watched you sinking
We watched you fade away
Our hearts were surely broken
You fought so hard to stay
But when we saw you sleeping
So peaceful, free from pain
We could not wish you back
To suffer that again
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
There will be a viewing at McGann Hay Funeral Home Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger, IN on Wednesday, May 13, from 1:00PM-7:00PM. The Funeral will be held at First Pentecostal Church, 27341 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, MI on Thursday, May 14 at 11:00AM with burial following at Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN. Pastor Robert Geans Jr. will be officiating the service and burial.
Memorial donations can be made to First Pentecostal Church of Edwardsburg, 27341 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112, or Caring Circle of Lakeland, 4025 Health Park LN, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Both the funeral home and church follow COVID-19 guidelines that require temperature checks at entry, appropriate use of facemasks, and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet between separate family households. The cemetery requires use of facemasks and social distancing.
To send condolences to the family, or to live stream the funeral services please visit www.McGannHay.com.
