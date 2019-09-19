|
|
Dorothy Katherine Whitelow Barnes
April 16, 1925 - Sept. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - An hour before sunrise, as was her custom to be up early, Dorothy Katherine Barnes walked the path of eternity to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and viewed her new home. She was born to James Harrison Whitelow, Sr. and Pearl Lena Nolan Whitelow on April 16, 1925 in Erin, Tennessee and left on September 16, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana due to Alzheimers. She leaves to cherish her memory a great cloud of witnesses in her family members, friends, and fellow Christian soldiers. Her final earthly celebration will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Falcon Street, South Bend, Indiana with visitation at 10:00 am, followed by the services at 11:00 am with Rev. Larry W. Davidson officiating. Alford's Mortuary has been entrusted with the details related to her celebration. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Milton Adult Day Services, PO Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634; the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawka IN 46545, or .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019