|
|
Dorothy Lea Coleman
Oct. 04, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2019
DALLAS, TX - Dorothy Coleman was born Oct 4, 1935 to William Alexander, Sr. and Lenora Townsend who preceded her in death.
Dorothy attended Linden Elementary School and Central High School. On Sept 7, 1952, she married Neal Strong and had a baby girl, Clarissa Jeanne. In 1956, Dorothy married Rev. Richard Banks. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a nurse's aide. After nine years, she began working at the University of Notre Dame Microbiology Lab. She retired after 24 years. In 1982, Richard preceded Dorothy in death. Dorothy has been a member of Greater St. John MBC since the age of 15. She served on the Missionary and Deaconess Boards. Dorothy loved to dress up for church and often wore a unique hat. In 1986, Dorothy married Fletcher Coleman. They loved boating at the “Lake House” in Michigan. Fletcher preceded her in death in 2011.
Dorothy gained her heavenly wings on Sept 15, 2019.
Surviving Dorothy are a daughter, Clarissa Plair, Dallas, TX; a brother, John Alexander (Debra), South Bend, IN; three grandchildren: John Plair (Baraka), Orrin Plair, Colleen Scott (William) all of TX; 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, William H. Alexander, Jr. and a great-nephew, Michael Alexander, II.
Visitation is from 10-11 am with services immediately following at Greater St. John MBC, 101 N. Adams St., South Bend IN 46628 on Wed., Sept 25, 2019. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Palmer Funeral Homes-West Chapel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019