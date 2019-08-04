|
Dorothy Lindzy
March 4, 1924 - August 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Ann Lindzy, 95, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Greencroft in Goshen.
Dorothy was born March 4, 1924 in LaPorte, a daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Poehlman) Vanderbosch. She attended St. Monica Grade School and was a 1942 graduate of Mishawaka High School.
On August 19, 1944, Dorothy married Carl Lindzy at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. The couple made South Bend their home.
Dorothy was a homemaker and in her early years was a bookkeeper and secretary at Ball Band. She and her late husband were founding parishioners at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in South Bend. At St. Anthony's, Dorothy was a Sacristan for over 30 years, was a member of the Rosary Society, and was their first Physical Education Instructor as well as their long-time Volleyball Coach.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her brother, James Vanderbosch; and daughters-in-law, Diane Lindzy and Lori Lindzy.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Thomas Lindzy, James Lindzy, and Mary Beth Fleming; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Carol Chamberlin, Ruthie (Bob) Huyvaert, and Shirley D'Haenens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 7, in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, with Rev. Robert Garrow officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 pm Wednesday in church.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019