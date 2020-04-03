Home

Dorothy Lockwood

Dorothy Lockwood Obituary
Dorothy Lockwood

Nov. 5, 1924 - April 1, 2020

THREE RIVERS, MI - Dorothy Mae Lockwood, 95, of Three Rivers, Michigan formerly of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in South Bend. Dorothy was born on November 5, 1924 in Macy, Indiana to the late Lloyd T. and Elizabeth M. (Burroughs) Starner. She has lived in the area for the last 69 years.

On April 16, 1950 in Macy, she married Robert L. Lockwood who preceded her in death on August 30, 1969. Dorothy retired after 20 years working as a bookkeeper for Rasmussen's Men's Store.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Rebecca McClure of Reisterstown, Maryland, Elizabeth (Chris) Brooks of Berrien Springs, and Amy (Mark) DeWulf of Three Rivers, Michigan; six grandchildren, eighteen great-grandhildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Starner and grandson, James Robert McClure.

Private graveside service will be held April 6, 2020 at Rochester I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rochester, Indiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 51521 Elm Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Palmer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020
